Controversy over Howard Co. sanctuary bill continues

The bill raises concern around sanctuary areas losing federal funding, something brought up by President-Elect Trump during his campaign. Ball says nothing has been decided.
"This bill does not prohibit the federal government from carrying out its immigration functions," Ball said. "And to concerns about loss of federal funding -- no one has any idea whether any or all the federal funding that Howard County has enjoyed up to this point will be threatened."
There has also been some concern from police about relationships between local officers and immigration officials, but Ball says everyone "should feel safe in reporting crime and working with police to make us all safer."
Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has said he may veto the bill; but since there's a 5-person council, a 4-vote majority would make the bill veto-proof.