Kittleman says he would veto sanctuary county bill

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has said he would veto a proposal that would make the county a “sanctuary county” if passed.

In a statement, Kittleman celebrates Howard as long being known for being a “welcoming community that values diversity and inclusion of all people.”

Kittleman, citing that there are already laws in place against hate crime, said that Council Bill 9 (CB-9) would not be able to prevent immigrants from being deported, could compromise public safety efforts, and could jeopardize federal funding that the county depends on.

Howard County Council Members Calvin Ball and Jen Terrasa have sponsored the bill, which could prohibit discrimination based on citizenship status by making that information confidential in some cases.

Hearings are scheduled for later this month.

