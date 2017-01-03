A proposed sanctuary bill in Howard County aims to prevent school and law enforcement officials from inquiring about citizenship status.

The bill is sponsored by Howard County Council Members Calvin Ball and Jen Terrasa.

The bill could prohibit discrimination based on citizenship status by making that information confidential in some cases.

Law enforcement would be able to inquire about citizenship status when investigating a crime.

The bill introduction reads, "The recent national political climate has galvanized support for xenophobic, Islamophobic and racist sentiments within certain portions of the population, resulting in increased incidents of hate speech and violence. Unfortunate statements made by our nation’s President-elect have bolstered such dangerous sentiments and caused many residents throughout our country and within Howard County to fear for their personal safety and the loss of civil liberties. The Howard County Council wishes to ensure that all residents of Howard County, regardless of nationality or citizenship, shall have fair and equal access to county benefits, opportunities and services."

Hearings on the bill are scheduled for later this month.

The proposed bill can be read here.

