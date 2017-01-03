Maryland is home to several sanctuary cities, counties

If Howard County passes legislation aimed at protecting immigrants, it will join a list of other counties and cities known as sanctuaries in Maryland.

RELATED: Proposed bill aims to prevent questions about immigration status in Howard County

A sanctuary city is a city that has adopted a policy of protecting undocumented immigrants by not prosecuting them solely for violating federal immigration laws.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Baltimore, Prince George's County and Montgomery County are all considered to be sanctuary cities.

In November, former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake declared that the city is welcoming to immigrants, though she stopped short of calling it a sanctuary city.

Rawlings-Blake's declaration was a response to President-elect Donald Trump's immigration proposals to create a Muslim registry and deport up to 3 million illegal immigrants. Trump has vowed to hold millions of tax dollars if city officials do not cooperate.

RELATED: Mayor declares Baltimore welcoming city for immigrants

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.