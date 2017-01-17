Howard County holds public meeting on sanctuary law

A large crowd is expected to gather in Ellicott City Tuesday night for a public meeting considering whether or not Howard County should have sanctuary status when it comes to the enforcement of immigration laws.

The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the George Howard Building, located at 3430 Court House Drive.

Not long after Howard County Council Members Calvin Ball and Jen Terrasa proposed the bill, Howard County Executive Allen Kittleman said he would veto the bill if passed by the council.

He says the bill won't prevent illegal immigrants from being deported and could jeopardize federal funding needed by the county.

Several counties in Maryland have claimed sanctuary status for illegal immigrants, including Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake also declared Baltimore a welcoming city for immigrants.

Sanctuary status is loosely defined as a county or city which helps protect illegal immigrants from deportation by limiting their interaction with federal immigration authorities. A county or city could refuse to detain an illegal immigrant in jail without just cause.

In Howard County, police would be able to ask about a person's citizenship status if they are investigating a crime.

The councilors who proposed the bill, both Democrats, say their constituents are concerned about diversity and inclusion once President-Elect Donald Trump officially becomes president.

