Friend, community plead for answers in murder of Sebastian Dvorak

Canton residents are shocked over the death of Sebastian Dvorak. He was gunned down in the street just two days after his 27th birthday. Those that knew him well are devastated.

"Just trying to celebrate his birthday and it's tragic that this is how the night ended," said Matthew Drechsler, a good friend of Dvorak.

Drechsler was with him the night he was murdered.

"I wish I would've been there to walk him home or get a cab or Uber," he said.

It all happened in the 2500 block of Boston Street.

"I could never imagine that this would happen to anyone just walking home from getting drinks," said Drechsler.

Investigators are trying to piece together the details. They hope surveillance video from the area will help. The video shows two persons of interest walking the streets during a violent week in the city.

VIDEO: Persons of interest in Canton murder

"Early indication appears that there was some sort of confrontation occurred between the victim the suspect," said T.J. Smith of the Baltimore Police Department.

People that call Canton home are rethinking their choice.

"I've never, during any of the violence that's happened here, considered moving and all of a sudden --you know I live here, this has been my home and I'm really passionate about this city and all that it offers but I'm really starting to feel unsafe," said resident Stephanie Yankaskas.

Residents say they're now taking extra precautions for their safety.

"I'm not walking home at night anymore. That is not going to happen. Now we take the trash out together instead of just one person doing it so yeah, everybody is looking out for everybody," Jacqueline Kunsky said.

Detectives are hoping the surveillance video will help catch Dvorak's killer. Call police or Metro-Crimestoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP, if you have any information about this shooting.