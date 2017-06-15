Video: Persons of interest in Canton murder

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police released surveillance video of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in Canton.

Sebastian Dvorak, 27, was shot during an attempted robbery in the 2500 block of Boston Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Dvorak was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wednesday evening police released surveillance video from Eastern Avenue showing two males running and ducking behind cars.



One person of interest is described as African-American male, thick curly hair, medium grey tee-shirt with a white tank top underneath, blue jeans and grey New Balance sneakers.

The video shows the male putting eye glasses on his face while walking down Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.