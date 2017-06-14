Police canvass looking for tips on murders

BALTIMORE - In Southwest Baltimore an army of police officers and cadets marched up and down streets around Gertrude Court just west of Coppin State University.

The goal was to drum up some tips about the savage shooting death of Charmaine Wilson.

"This is something that should outrage the entire community, the entire city because there are some cowards walking around that took a mother, that killed a woman over a dispute," said Baltimore Police Chief T.J. Smith.

The dispute police say happened when Wilson tried to stop her children from being bullied.

She called police and as soon as they left to study surveillance video where the assault happened at a nearby convenience store, the mother of eight was shot to death right in front of her home.

Today, that home was being cleared out by family members struggling to deal with this killing, a murder so senseless, the commissioner himself made this canvass as well to talk to some folks here in this community.

"It seemed like, for reasons that you just stated, this is outside the ordinary,” said Commissioner Kevin Davis, “The circumstances that led up to this woman's murder concern all of us."

The same may be said for the killing of Sebastian Dvorak right in the middle of Canton on Boston Street.

Police now say this was an apparent robbery.

Friends at both the company Route One Apparel and Ryleigh's Oyster where he worked took to social media to share condolences.

Dvorak's murder another unknown, another senseless killing prompting the same questions in the neighborhoods as it is on the fifth floor of police headquarters.

"What is this? Why? How could that possibly happen? What could we as a police department have possibly done to prevent it? Now, what can we do to solve it and hold that person accountable? How can we reduce the fear of crime in our community and how can we assure our community that there police department gets it?" asked Davis.

The immediate answer to those questions are the mandatory 12 hour shifts police are currently working.

Detectives say they do have some leads in some of these cases but can still use your help.

If you know anything about these two murders or the other four from Monday night, Tuesday morning, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.