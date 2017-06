BALTIMORE - The mother of a 5-month-old boy who was killed last week has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

Detectives say Angelique Petter, 27, knowingly endangered the infant. She's been charged with child abuse, assault and conspiracy.

On June 9, 2017, 50-month-old Emmanuel Johnson was found unconscious and transported to Shock Trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The father told police that the baby had rolled off of the bed and banged his head. He indicated that the baby appeared to be fine until he called medics.

Police discovered the infant had new and old injuries all over this body. An autopsy revealed he had severe head trauma. Investigators say the injuries were not consistent with a fall and evidence at the scene. The case was a ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Police believed the child's father, Perry Nelson-Johnson used a blunt object to hurt the child. He is blind and uses a guide stick to navigate. He turned himself into police on Tuesday. He was charged with murder.

