Man wanted in infant son's death turns himself in

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man wanted for the murder of his infant son has turned himself in, according to police.

On Monday, Baltimore Police held a press conference asking the public's help in finding a man they have charged with murdering his 5-month-old son.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said an autopsy was performed on 5-month-old Emmanuel Johnson and was ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma.

RELATED: Police looking for father charged with murdering infant son

On June 9th at 4 a.m., medics were called to a home in the 1600 block of N. Smallwood Street for a report of an unconscious baby boy. The baby was rushed to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The father of the child told police the baby had rolled off the bed and hit his head, and appeared to be fine at first.

Police noted the injuries weren't consistent with an accident fall, but rather severe head trauma and scratches to the baby's face and head. The autopsy found both "old and new" injuries on the baby's body. It's believed the father is blind and may have used his walking stick as the "weapon."

Police have charged and were searching for the baby's 31-year-old father, Perry Nelson-Johnson, who has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, and first-degree assault, among many other charges.

The baby's mother hasn't been charged at this time. Police are continuing their investigation.