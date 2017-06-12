Police looking for father charged with murdering infant son

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Police are asking the public's help in finding a man they have charged with murdering his five-month-old son.

During a press conference today, spokesman T.J. Smith said an autopsy was performed on five-month-old Emmanuel Johnson and was ruled a homicide by multiple blunt force trauma.

On June 9th at 4 a.m., medics has been called to a home in the 1600 block of N. Smallwood St for a report of an unconscious baby boy; he was rushed to Shock Trauma but pronounced deceased.

The father of the child told police that the baby had rolled off the bed and banged his head and appeared to be fine at first.

Police noted the injuries were found not consistent with an accident fall but severe head trauma and scratches to the baby's face and head. The autopsy found both "old and new" injuries on the baby's body. It's believed the father is blind and may have used his walking stick as the "weapon".

Police say they have charged and are now looking for his 31-year-old father, Perry Nelson-Johnson; he has been charged with first degree murder, first degree child abuse, first degree assault among many other charges.

Police say he may have sight problems and may be carrying a walking stick. The baby's mother has not been charged at this time; police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

.@BaltimorePolice say this man, Perry Johnson beat the 5 mos old boy to death. He is blind. Uses a walking stick. pic.twitter.com/wTbrYjnfTA — Brian Kuebler (@BrianfromABC2) June 12, 2017

The 5 mos old is Emmanuel Johnson. @BaltimorePolice say Perry Nelson Johnson may have used is walking stick to beat the infant to death. — Brian Kuebler (@BrianfromABC2) June 12, 2017