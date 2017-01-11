Icy road conditions lead to school delays, hectic commute in Maryland

Light rain
SNELLVILLE, GA - JANUARY 29: Ice completely covers the road on January 29, 2014 in Snellville, Georgia. Thousands of motorists were stranded, many overnight, as a winter storm dropped three inches of snow, and ice made driving hazardous. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)
Icy roadways after an overnight freezing rain led to several school delays and traffic issues Wednesday morning.
Carroll County Public Schools were closed, while several school systems including Allegany County, Baltimore County Hereford Zone and Frederick County, announced delays.
Black ice caused slippery road conditions during the morning commute throughout the region.
Jerry Scarborough of #Darlington https://t.co/H0L4dJJeYW Dept. tells me that there was black ice@ scene of earlier crash of Rt.1@ Dublin Rd.— Lauren Cook (@LaurenCookABC2) January 11, 2017
Harford County officials urged drivers to "slow down and drive carefully."
National Weather Service warns of icy spots on the road this morning. Please slow down and drive carefully. Thanks & be safe!— Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) January 11, 2017
A freezing rain advisory was in effect for parts of Maryland until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties were under the weather alert.
FORECAST: Black Ice Is Possible This Morning
