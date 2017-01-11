Icy road conditions lead to school delays, hectic commute in Maryland

WMAR Staff
8:02 AM, Jan 11, 2017
1:41 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Icy roads caused some problems in Harford County Wednesday morning. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news

WMAR

SNELLVILLE, GA - JANUARY 29: Ice completely covers the road on January 29, 2014 in Snellville, Georgia. Thousands of motorists were stranded, many overnight, as a winter storm dropped three inches of snow, and ice made driving hazardous. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Moses Robinson
Copyright Getty Images

Icy roadways after an overnight freezing rain led to several school delays and traffic issues Wednesday morning.

Carroll County Public Schools were closed, while several school systems including Allegany County, Baltimore County Hereford Zone and Frederick County, announced delays.

VIEW SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Black ice caused slippery road conditions during the morning commute throughout the region. 

Harford County officials urged drivers to "slow down and drive carefully."

A freezing rain advisory was in effect for parts of Maryland until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties were under the weather alert.

FORECAST: Black Ice Is Possible This Morning

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 