BALTIMORE - Sunshine and breezy conditions will be the story today as a weak disturbance passes through the region. High pressure will allow for sunshine to remain in place again tomorrow. However, we are watching a cold front for Saturday that will bring a few showers to the area. Christmas day looks great - sunshine with temps near 50! Stay tuned!

MARYLAND'S MOST ACCURATE EXTENDED FORECAST:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Rain likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.