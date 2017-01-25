Baltimore's new Arena Football League team to be called the Brigade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's new Arena Football League will be named the Brigade.

An official announcement of the team's name, logo and colors is expected Wednesday morning.

The league was announced last year, and will begin playing at Royal Farms Arena in the spring.

RELATED: New Arena Football League to play in Baltimore in 2017

The Arena Football League has been around since 1987 and ended its 29th season this year with 20 million fans in the U.S.

The team is set to play their first game against the Tampa Bay Storm at Royal Farms Arena on May 7 at 1 p.m.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.