US Reps. Brown, Raskin, to skip Trump's inauguration

Another Maryland congressman has joined the growing list of Democrats pledging to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.

Rep. Jaime Raskin, who represents suburban Washington in Maryland's 8th Congressional District, issued a statement this week saying he plans to skip the inauguration.

"Given these dynamics and given that one can never have any confidence in what Trump might say or tweet, I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation," his statement read, in part.

He also cited Trump's business affairs, reports of Russian election hacking and statements made against Rep. John Lewis as additional reasons to boycott.

Rep. Anthony Brown, who represents suburban Washington in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, said Monday that he would also skip the inauguration.

More than 30 House Democrats plan to do so.

The number of lawmakers who have pledged not to attend increased after Trump lashed out at Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia on Saturday for challenging Trump's legitimacy to be president.

In a Facebook post, Brown called Lewis a civil rights hero. He said that Trump's "verbal attack" on Lewis showed a disregard for the office Trump will soon hold.

