US Reps. Brown, Raskin, to skip Trump's inauguration
Associated Press, WMAR Staff
7:06 AM, Jan 18, 2017
3 mins ago
Share Article
Another Maryland congressman has joined the growing list of Democrats pledging to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.
Rep. Jaime Raskin, who represents suburban Washington in Maryland's 8th Congressional District, issued a statement this week saying he plans to skip the inauguration.
"Given these dynamics and given that one can never have any confidence in what Trump might say or tweet, I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation," his statement read, in part.