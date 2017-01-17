Congressman Anthony Brown to sit out the presidential inauguration

Congressman Anthony Brown said he’s skipping the presidential inauguration on January 20.

Brown took to Twitter to denounce tweets sent by President-elect Donald Trump that criticized civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

Brown said his decision to miss the the inauguration isn't one he takes lightly, and that Trump’s comments are disrespectful to the Georgia representative and the people he represents.

Last week, Lewis said in an interview with Meet the Press that he planned to skip the inauguration because he didn’t see Trump as a legitimate president.

Trump responded on Twitter saying Lewis is "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results."

So far, Brown is the only Maryland representative who has pledged to sit out the inauguration.

