Congressman Anthony Brown to sit out the presidential inauguration

Cloudy
HI: 48°
LO: 39°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
Congressman Anthony Brown said he won't attend the presidential inauguration on January 20.
Congressman Anthony Brown said he’s skipping the presidential inauguration on January 20.
Brown took to Twitter to denounce tweets sent by President-elect Donald Trump that criticized civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.
Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect— Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017
Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect
Brown said his decision to miss the the inauguration isn't one he takes lightly, and that Trump’s comments are disrespectful to the Georgia representative and the people he represents.
Last week, Lewis said in an interview with Meet the Press that he planned to skip the inauguration because he didn’t see Trump as a legitimate president.
RELATED: Obama Administration Urges Donald Trump To 'Reach Out' To John Lewis
Trump responded on Twitter saying Lewis is "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results."
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!
So far, Brown is the only Maryland representative who has pledged to sit out the inauguration.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android