Congressman Anthony Brown to sit out the presidential inauguration

Congressman Anthony Brown said he’s skipping the presidential inauguration on January 20.

Brown took to Twitter to denounce tweets sent by President-elect Donald Trump that criticized civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) January 16, 2017

Brown said his decision to miss the the inauguration isn't one he takes lightly, and that Trump’s comments are disrespectful to the Georgia representative and the people he represents.

Last week, Lewis said in an interview with Meet the Press that he planned to skip the inauguration because he didn’t see Trump as a legitimate president.

RELATED: Obama Administration Urges Donald Trump To 'Reach Out' To John Lewis

Trump responded on Twitter saying Lewis is "all talk, talk, talk — no action or results."

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

So far, Brown is the only Maryland representative who has pledged to sit out the inauguration.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android