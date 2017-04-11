Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company sends condolences to fallen soldier's family

WMAR Staff
10:55 AM, Apr 11, 2017
1:02 PM, Apr 11, 2017

Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar

JOPPA, Md. - The Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company sent condolences to the family of a Harford County solider killed while serving in Afghanistan.

The heartfelt post to Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar's family was shared on the fire company’s Facebook page.

The Edgewood native died Saturday when his unit came under enemy fire during combat operations. 

His body will be flown to Dover Airforce Base in a dignified transfer ceremony.

 

