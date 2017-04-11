Edgeweood man killed while serving in Afghanistan

Laura Lee
4:26 PM, Apr 10, 2017
11:36 PM, Apr 10, 2017

Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar

A Harford County man was killed while serving in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, 37 of Edgewood died April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when his unit came under enemy fire during combat operations.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

His body is being flown to Dover Airforce Base in a dignified transfer ceremony.
 

 

 

