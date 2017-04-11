

A Harford County man was killed while serving in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, 37 of Edgewood died April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when his unit came under enemy fire during combat operations.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

His body is being flown to Dover Airforce Base in a dignified transfer ceremony.

