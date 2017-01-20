Search for 'winter hat robber' continues

A man known as the "winter hat robber" has robbed nine banks in Maryland, with one robbery attempt.

At this point, FBI agents say it's a problem that's gone on too long.

RELATED: "Winter hat robber" suspected of robbing 2 Ellicott City banks

"He'll enter a bank. He provides a demand note to a teller. He's typically wearing a winter hat, and that's why we're calling him the 'winter hat' robber and also sunglasses," Steven Skinner, a special agent with the FBI - Baltimore, said.

The robber hit nine banks and attempted another in both Baltimore city and county and Howard County in the last month.

"He has implied he has a weapon although he hasn't shown one, but we take the threat of someone entering a bank with the intent of robbing it very seriously," Skinner said.

Agents are relying on surveillance footage.

View a photo gallery of his collection of disguises.

"The best clues we have, actually, are probably the surveillance photos and the facial features of this individual. So we do believe that someone in the public knows who he is," Skinner said.

FBI agents say the 'winter hat' robber is bold. First he attempted to rob this First National Bank here in Ellicott City and then two minutes later. He did successfully rob the BB&T Bank two buildings down.

Investigators say it's tough tracking who the man is or where he'll try to strike next, so they're relying on the public.

"We just want to get him off the street, you know. Any time a person enters a bank with the intent of robbing it, something could go wrong. Something violent or something tragic so we just don't want that to happen," Skinner said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.