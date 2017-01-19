"Winter hat robber" suspected of robbing 2 Ellicott City banks

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A bank robber known for wearing winter hats is suspected of robbing two banks in Ellicott City Thursday afternoon.

The FBI in Baltimore tweeted that the robber The First National Bank in the 9400 block of National Pike at 3:22 p.m., then the BB&T, in the same block, two minutes later.

(1/3) We believe "Winter Hat" robbed two more banks today in Ellicott City. If you know him call 410-265-8080. #5Kreward #wanted pic.twitter.com/tlESywkKxN — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) January 19, 2017

The winter hat robber is already suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, including:

Dec. 22 — Wells Fargo Bank, 860 North Rolling Road, Catonsville

Dec. 28, —SunTrust Bank, 612 Frederick Road, Catonsville

Dec. 31—BB&T Bank, 1300 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

Jan. 5 — M&T Bank, 5642 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville

Jan. 6 —M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville

Jan. 7 —PNC Bank, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville

Jan. 10 — Capital One Bank, 9245 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Jan. 11 —M&T Bank, 705 Frederick Road, Catonsville

