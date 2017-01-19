"Winter hat robber" suspected of robbing 2 Ellicott City banks

WMAR Staff
6:03 PM, Jan 19, 2017
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A bank robber known for wearing winter hats is suspected of robbing two banks in Ellicott City Thursday afternoon. 

The FBI in Baltimore tweeted that the robber The First National Bank in the 9400 block of National Pike at 3:22 p.m., then the BB&T, in the same block, two minutes later.

 

The winter hat robber is already suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, including: 

  • Dec. 22  — Wells Fargo Bank, 860 North Rolling Road, Catonsville
  • Dec. 28,  —SunTrust Bank, 612 Frederick Road, Catonsville
  • Dec. 31—BB&T Bank, 1300 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
  • Jan. 5 — M&T Bank, 5642 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville
  • Jan. 6 —M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville
  • Jan. 7 —PNC Bank, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville
  • Jan. 10 — Capital One Bank, 9245 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
  • Jan. 11  —M&T Bank, 705 Frederick Road, Catonsville

