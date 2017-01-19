"Winter hat robber" suspected of robbing 2 Ellicott City banks

Clear
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A bank robber known for wearing winter hats is suspected of robbing two banks in Ellicott City Thursday afternoon.
The FBI in Baltimore tweeted that the robber The First National Bank in the 9400 block of National Pike at 3:22 p.m., then the BB&T, in the same block, two minutes later.
(1/3) We believe "Winter Hat" robbed two more banks today in Ellicott City. If you know him call 410-265-8080. #5Kreward #wanted pic.twitter.com/tlESywkKxN— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) January 19, 2017
The winter hat robber is already suspected in eight bank robberies in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, including:
