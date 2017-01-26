Mother of 3-year-old child found unconscious in Essex as she searches for answers

Tears ran down her face as she spoke Wednesday while she clutched the hand of a relative; it was clear talking about the death of her son was difficult.
"I'm always going to miss my little man," she said
Cameron died Tuesday morning.
In a tearful video streamed online, his mother held vigil at his bedside. He was in a five day coma at John's Hopkins Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with injuries so bad he was deemed brain dead, she said.
The question for Blake is how he got there.
"When I saw Cameron, Cameron had bruises. What those bruises were from? I don't know," she said.
Police found Cameron unconscious at an apartment in the unit block of Glenwood Rd. in Essex on Jan. 19. Staff at Hopkins reported Cameron had injuries consistent with child abuse.