Mother of 3-year-old child found unconscious in Essex as she searches for answers

Authorities continue to investigate the death of 3-year-old Cameron Blake, a boy who died after a days long fight in the hospital.

Cameron's mother, Adrianne Blake, isn't the only person searching for answers as Baltimore County Police have launched a child abuse investigation, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a preliminary autopsy has been completed, but the results are "pending further analysis" by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Tears ran down her face as she spoke Wednesday while she clutched the hand of a relative; it was clear talking about the death of her son was difficult.

"I'm always going to miss my little man," she said

Cameron died Tuesday morning.

In a tearful video streamed online, his mother held vigil at his bedside. He was in a five day coma at John's Hopkins Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with injuries so bad he was deemed brain dead, she said.

The question for Blake is how he got there.

"When I saw Cameron, Cameron had bruises. What those bruises were from? I don't know," she said.

Police found Cameron unconscious at an apartment in the unit block of Glenwood Rd. in Essex on Jan. 19. Staff at Hopkins reported Cameron had injuries consistent with child abuse.

Follow Dakarai Turner on Twitter @Dakarai_Turner and on Facebook

No arrests have been made and no suspects named, but police have been unable to locate Cameron's father, whom Blake said possesses sole custody of their son.

According to online records, his address is the same location where police responded.

"He could have been with any variety of people and that is kind of what the police are trying to figure out; who was with him when he died and who caused what?" Blake said.

At the apartments on Glenwood Rd., others are confused as well. Kids there play openly in a small community, according to residents, and it's where the news was difficult to take for many.

"Everybody that knew Cam knew he loved his mommy. That was Cam. He was happy," said Blake.

Funeral arrangements for Cameron Blake have not been set, but the family is hoping to make those announcements by next week.

GoFundMe page has been set up to help with burial costs.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone , Kindle and Android

ESSEX, Md. -