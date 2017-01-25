Neighbors baffled by death of 3-year-old boy in Essex

The death of a 3-year-old boy in Baltimore County is getting the attention of detectives.
Details are scarce, but a tearful post by the child's mother, seemingly blaming the child's death on a family member, is going viral.
In the unit block of Glenwood Road, where Baltimore County Police said the child, Camron Blake, lived with his mother, Adrianne, you'd find a small but tight community of people.
They're confused, however, and the entire situation is a mystery to most.
Police responded to the location where they found Camron unconscious, a police spokesperson said.
In tearful, 11-minute video posted on Facebook Live to the mother's Facebook page, Adrianne Blake is comforted by someone off-camera as she details the severity of her sons injuries. She said the child's been pronounced brain dead and is struggling to breathe without the help of machines.