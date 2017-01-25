Neighbors baffled by death of 3-year-old boy in Essex

The death of a 3-year-old boy in Baltimore County is getting the attention of detectives.

Details are scarce, but a tearful post by the child's mother, seemingly blaming the child's death on a family member, is going viral.

In the unit block of Glenwood Road, where Baltimore County Police said the child, Camron Blake, lived with his mother, Adrianne, you'd find a small but tight community of people.

They're confused, however, and the entire situation is a mystery to most.

Police responded to the location where they found Camron unconscious, a police spokesperson said.

In tearful, 11-minute video posted on Facebook Live to the mother's Facebook page, Adrianne Blake is comforted by someone off-camera as she details the severity of her sons injuries. She said the child's been pronounced brain dead and is struggling to breathe without the help of machines.

The video is time stamped Monday morning.

Follow Dakarai Turner on Twitter @Dakarai_Turner.

Doctors pronounced Camron dead Tuesday, according to police.

"It baffles me because he's so young and she's so young," said De'janee' Edwards, who said she and her 2-year-old daughter often shared walks to the bus stop with Camron and his mother.

"It's just surprising because she's so nice," she said.

On social media, #prayersforcameron has been trending.

County police are still investigating.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

ESSEX, Md. -