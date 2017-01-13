How to help family after fatal fire that killed 6 children

Tragedy struck the Malone family Thursday morning when their northeast Baltimore house caught fire.

Six of the family's nine children were trapped inside, unable to escape.

"We found three bodies on the 2nd floor level and two on the first floor level," Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said in an afternoon press conference.

The mom, Kim Ward Malone and three of her children escaped. According to fire officials, an 8-year-old girl brought two of her siblings, ages 4 and 5 to safety. Malone, the 4 and 5 year old children remain in critical condition.

The father was at work at the time of the fire.

There has been an outpouring of community support. A GoFundMe page was created, raising tens of thousands of dollars in mere hours. A neighborhood bar, Hubcaps is taking donations to help the family. They're accepting any new and used donations that will help the family - from toys to clothes to toiletries.

