How to help family after fatal fire that killed 6 children

The mom, Kim Ward Malone and three of her children escaped. According to fire officials, an 8-year-old girl brought two of her siblings, ages 4 and 5 to safety. Malone, the 4 and 5 year old children remain in critical condition.
There has been an outpouring of community support. A GoFundMe page was created, raising tens of thousands of dollars in mere hours. A neighborhood bar, Hubcaps is taking donations to help the family. They're accepting any new and used donations that will help the family - from toys to clothes to toiletries.