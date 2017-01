Six children have died and a home was destroyed in a house fire early Thursday morning.

"The home itself was fully engulfed in flames. They immediately went into a blitz attack, trying to extinguish the fire to make an entrance but it was just overwhelming," said Chief Roman Clark with the Baltimore Fire Department.

A neighbor who lives across the street tried to save the children.

"I said please help me, help me everybody, help me please, help me, there's some kids in there," Robert Spencer said.

See also: Neighbor tried to save kids from burning NE Baltimore home

The children's mother, Kim Ward Malone and three of her children escaped the fire. Malone and two of the children remain in critical condition.

ABC2 News has learned that two of the Malone children attended City Neighbors Charter School. The school plans to have grief counselors available Friday.