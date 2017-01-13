Neighbor tried to save kids from burning NE Baltimore home

The 8-year-old girl awaits her release from the hospital, while her mother and two brothers remain in critical condition. It's the lives of the other six children that now haunts Spencer, who tried to reach them but was pushed back by the intense heat of the flames that consumed the home.
"Just the kids were yelling and it hurt me so bad cause we actually heard them," he said. "Actually heard the kids crying and couldn't do anything."
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Malone family. The community response has been overwhelming.