Police investigating online racial threats at two Anne Arundel County high schools

There's an increased police presence at two Annapolis area high schools as a precaution after several social media threats.

The threats started Friday Jan. 6 at Arundel High School when several students circulated a petition for kids to join the group, the Kool Kids Klan. The petition included racist and white supremacist language. Several students were disciplined.

RELATED: Administrators condemn racist petition at Arundel High School

Then Monday, right before dismissal there was a tweet from a Twitter account called "Kool Kids Klan KKK" referencing an attack at Arundel High School.

Monday night, there was another series of tweets from a different account that had KKK in its name, mentioning an attack at Annapolis High School Tuesday.

"This is a conversation that is bigger than a single school or bigger than a school system," said chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools Bob Mosier. "Our kids aren’t born hating, they learn hate from behaviors that exist in society and our kids are bombarded with messages as our board president said in her statement yesterday that preach intolerance and lack of acceptance and lack of appreciation, so we’re doing what we can to combat that. It is a larger conversation however."

Anne Arundel police investigated the threats and didn't find them credible. Both schools opened on time and had normal school days.

There will be a school-sponsored meeting Wednesday intended as an open dialog between the school's principal, parents and students.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android