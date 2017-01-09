Administrators condemn racist petition at Arundel High School

GAMBRILLS, Md. (AP) -- Administrators at an Anne Arundel County school have condemned a racist petition circulated by students that encouraged classmates to join a white supremacist movement.

The petition was written by the "Kool Kids Klan," and was signed by two Arundel High School students.

Police said the petition contained "racially charged, highly offensive language, and anti-African American" statements and was passed around among some students at the school.

School administrators quickly identified the student responsible as well as two other students who signed the petition.

Administrators confiscated the petition on Friday and interviewed the students involved.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday Superintendent George Arlotto said he was "shocked, dismayed and quite frankly angered" by the petition.

"This kind of reprehensible behavior has no place in any school in Anne Arundel County," County Executive Steve R. Schuh said in a news release. "Our schools should be safe places that embrace diversity and reject racism. I commend Superintendent George Arlotto and school administrators for their swift and effective handling of this unfortunate incident."

Anne Arundel County police investigated the incident and along with the State's Attorney's Office determined that no crime had been committed and declined to bring charges.

ABC2 News contributed to this report.