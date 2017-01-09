Police identify officers in encounter with man fatally shot

ELKRIDGE, Md. (AP) - Officials are identifying three officers involved in a violent encounter with a man police say was fatally shot after breaking into his estranged wife's home.

The Howard County Police Department identified the officers Monday as Officer 1st Class Matthew Shiplett, Officer Jacob Lorentson and Officer 1st Class Joel Henderson. Police say Shiplett, the officer who fired his weapon, and Lorentson were treated at a hospital and released. All three are on standard administrative leave. Police did not immediately release their races.

Police say 41-year-old William Mathis, who was white, broke into his estranged wife's Elkridge home. When officers arrived, police say Mathis strangled one officer and struggled with two others before being shot. Mathis died at the scene.

The woman and three small children in the home weren't injured.



