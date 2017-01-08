Police: Suspect identified in Elkridge domestic incident

Police are investigating a domestic incident in Elkridge.

A 911 call was made around 8:52 a.m. that a woman’s estranged husband, a white male in his 40’s, was at her residence using a controlled substance.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old William Mathis.

While on the phone with dispatchers, screaming was heard over the phone as Mathis broke into the home.

The woman then dropped the phone. Police say there were three children in the home at the time.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Woodland Forrest Drive where they found broken glass and a combative suspect.

The suspect then assaulted and injured responding officers while police attempted to contain him.

As a result of the suspect’s violent behavior, police shot the suspect in order to subdue him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were transported with non-life threatening injuries to local hospitals.

The woman and her children remained unharmed during this incident.

This incident is still under investigation.