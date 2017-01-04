Details emerge about teen suspect in Howard County triple shooting

Ripples are still being felt after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Ellicott City on New Year's Day.

Tuesday, Howard County Police released the name of the suspect. They identified him as 15-year-old Sean Crizer.

Crizer, ABC2 has learned, was an alter boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a Catholic church. Tuesday evening, the church held a prayer service for the community.

Outside the home of the suspected shooter, a Howard County police vehicle sits idle as the teens family takes visitors -- a tactic to keep reporters from asking questions about the suspect.

"To look at him, as this nice kid, doing well at Howard High" did not match the image of the suspect painted by police, said Annamae Lupashunski, who, with her husband, Frank, lives down the street where the suspects family lives.

The Lupashunski's attended the same church as the suspects family, they said.

Their home is blocks from where investigators said the teen shot and killed 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba before shooting the girls mother, Suzanne. Suzanne Zaremba survived her injuries, but the suspect died Tuesday after turning the gun on himself.

Police do not yet know a motive, but implicate the suspect in at least two area burglaries, including one on Marybeth Way, where police believed he stole a gun.

"What he looked like in church and what he looked like from what we heard doesn't match the image we've come to know," said Frank Lupashunski.

"Suzanne, Charlotte's mother, heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom," said Sherry Llewellyn, a Howard County police spokeswoman. "When she entered the room, she saw that Charlotte was struggling with a masked suspect."

The Zaremba family said in a statement, "We are overwhelmed by the many prayers, tributes, and thoughts that have been sent our way as we mourn the sudden loss of an amazing and caring young woman. … We ask for privacy as we deal with our grief and loss."

The Zaremba family has set up a GoFundMe page and is asking for donations to aid in Charlotte's burial.

