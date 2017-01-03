Teen suspect in Howard County triple shooting dies

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - The teenager suspected of fatally shooting 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba and wounding her mother, Suzanne, has died, Howard County Police said.

Police said Sean Crizer, 15, was suspected of shooting the Zarembas inside their Knoll Glen Road home in Ellicott City around 2 a.m. New Year's Day.

He was found inside Charlotte's bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Zaremba's parents left their house to pick up Charlotte from a party. They returned home and a short time later, Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom.

She entered the room and found Charlotte struggling with a masked suspect. The suspect, identified as Crizer, fired a shot at Suzanne Zaremba and another at her daughter Charlotte, before turning the gun on himself. Both the mask and the gun were recovered at the scene.

Charlotte was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Suzanne Zaremba, 52, was taken to Shock Trauma, where she was treated and released. Crizer was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said they haven't found a link between the suspect and the victim. They lived in the same neighborhood and attended the same school, but there's no indication of a relationship between the two of them, police said.

Detectives believe Crizer is responsible for burglarizing at least two homes in the same neighborhood, one on Alice Avenue and the other on Marybeth Way, in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

The gun Crizer used had been reported stolen from the residence on Marybeth Way.

Police don't know if Crizer was targeting Charlotte Zaremba or her home.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

#BREAKING @HCPDNews say 15 yo Sean Crizer has died. Crizer was suspect in New Years Day triple shooting @ABC2NEWS #charlottezaremba — Skyler A. Henry (@SkylerHenry) January 3, 2017

Friends of the Zarembas have started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Charlotte's funeral.

"Being able to help my dear friend, close as a sister, Suzanne, and her husband Jim during this time of extreme heartbreak, raising the funds they will need in this time of mourning means so very much," Beth James Goode wrote on the page.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.