How businesses can reduce their chances of being robbed

Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 11:16AM EST expiring January 26 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 11:11AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 11:11AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:49AM EST expiring January 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:45AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Frederick, Washington
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:45AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll
Park Cafe and Coffee Bar in Bolton Hill has experienced its share of robberies in the last four months-- the business has been robbed five times since October. This week, its owners said it would no longer accept cash as a form of payment.