Park Café & Coffee Bar in Baltimore is no longer accepting cash payments after being robbed five times in just four months.

The Bolton Hill café, which opened its doors in 2014, was robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 12, Oct. 31, Nov. 9, Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 despite changes in procedure, according to their Facebook page.

Surveillance video recently captured the masked suspect outside of the café nearly two weeks ago. Café owners believe the man could be connected to recent stickups at Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffehouse and the Land of Kush restaurant in Baltimore.

Owners took to Facebook to apologize for any inconvenience caused by the new payment policy.

“Very sad that on this day our neighborhood cafe has been robbed yet again for the 5th time in less than 4 months!!!!! Every time we change procedure this person follows suit,” owners said in a Facebook post. “We need your help and understanding. Beginning tomorrow we will no long accept cash. We hope our customers understand and continue to patronize our establishment until this person is found and brought to account. Thank you from the owners and staff of Park Cafe.”