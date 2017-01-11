Sketch released in North Baltimore sexual assault, robbery

WMAR Staff
6:21 PM, Jan 11, 2017
6:21 PM, Jan 11, 2017

A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in North Baltimore. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news

WMAR

Courtesy of Baltimore Police

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police released the sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Northeast Baltimore

Police said the victim was walking down Loch Raven Boulevard near East Belvedere Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The man came up from behind, sexually assaulted the women and took money and jewelry before leaving.

RELATED: 58-year-old woman sexually assaulted

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top