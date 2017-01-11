Sketch released in North Baltimore sexual assault, robbery

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police released the sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Northeast Baltimore

Police said the victim was walking down Loch Raven Boulevard near East Belvedere Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The man came up from behind, sexually assaulted the women and took money and jewelry before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

