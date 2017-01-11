Woman, 58, sexually assaulted and robbed

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 6:12PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, York
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 10 at 1:32PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
BALTIMORE - A 58-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in north Baltimore early Monday.
Police said the woman was walking in the 5700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind. He assaulted and raped the woman before stealing her money and jewelry.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a slim build.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2076 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.