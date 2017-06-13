Police to amp up patrols following recent city violence

At the same time, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bentalou Street to find 28 year-old Rodney Wheatley suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and arm. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.
Detectives said Wheatley had been arguing with a suspect before being shot.
Around 2:45 a.m., police found a man bleeding from the forehead in the 2500 block of Boston Street. The man died from his injuries at the hospital.
Fifteen minutes later, police were called to the 1200 block of Bonapart Avenue in east Baltimore for a quadruple shooting. A 26-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead. Two other victims were injured.
Police said patrol officers and detectives will work 12-hour shifts through the weekend in response to the violence with additional foot patrols on the street. Administrative personnel and special details will also put on uniforms and hit the streets, making themselves more visible and accessible to the community.