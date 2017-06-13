Police to amp up patrols following recent city violence

Six people were killed in just 24 hours in Baltimore, prompting an increased police presence through the weekend.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said officers responded to an "unconscionable amount of violence in a short amount of time." The crimes are a result of "guns, gangs and drugs," Davis said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of Mount Holly Street for a reported shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Two hours later, 37-year-old Charmane Wilson, 37, was shot in the 1700 block of Gertrude Street. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

At the same time, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Bentalou Street to find 28 year-old Rodney Wheatley suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and arm. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Detectives said Wheatley had been arguing with a suspect before being shot.

Around 2:45 a.m., police found a man bleeding from the forehead in the 2500 block of Boston Street. The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Fifteen minutes later, police were called to the 1200 block of Bonapart Avenue in east Baltimore for a quadruple shooting. A 26-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead. Two other victims were injured.

Police said patrol officers and detectives will work 12-hour shifts through the weekend in response to the violence with additional foot patrols on the street. Administrative personnel and special details will also put on uniforms and hit the streets, making themselves more visible and accessible to the community.

