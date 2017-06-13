1 dead after quadruple shooting in east Baltimore

WMAR Staff
6:05 AM, Jun 13, 2017
1:56 PM, Jun 13, 2017

Baltimore police investigating quadruple shooting. One man died, one man in critical condition, two other victims suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue in east Baltimore. (Photo by Cassie Carlisle/ABC2 News) 

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in east Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. to find three men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital where a 26-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man is listed in stable condition, police said. Another man was treated and released.

The victims' identities are not known as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
 

