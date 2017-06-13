1 dead after quadruple shooting in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in east Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. to find three men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital where a 26-year-old man and a woman were pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man is listed in stable condition, police said. Another man was treated and released.

The victims' identities are not known as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.



