2 more teens arrested in assault, robbery

Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to an assault and robbery that was caught on video in Baltimore.

In total, four teens have been arrested and charged for the incident. Two teens were arrested Wednesday: DeWayne Lashley, 16, and Steven Chalk, 16. Quanel Randle, 16, was arrested Tuesday and Devonte Parker, 16, turned himself in last week.

All four are accused of attacked and robbing a 33-year-old man on June 9 at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce streets.

"While these suspects are young in age, they must be held accountable for their actions," said Chief Stanley Brandford with the Baltimore Police Department. "All four suspects have been charged as an adult with robbery and assault related charges. "

Detectives are working to determine if any of the teens could be linked to other crimes in the city.