16-year-old arrested after man assaulted, robbed in Baltimore

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of a man in Baltimore on June 9.

Baltimore Police said detectives are working to identify and arrest three additional suspects after a 33-year-old man was assaulted at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce Streets.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Suspects sought in assault and robbery of man; one suspect wearing recognizable "panda" shirt: https://t.co/RuPe33h4gN pic.twitter.com/v5Mb4z6JYj — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 15, 2017

The victim was treated at an area hospital and told police that two cell phones were taken during the assault.

One suspect was seen wearing a "panda" shirt.

Locals are asked to call 410-366-6341 with information.