16-year-old arrested after man assaulted, robbed in Baltimore

WMAR Staff
11:33 AM, Jun 16, 2017

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of a man in Baltimore on June 9. 

Baltimore Police said detectives are working to identify and arrest three additional suspects after a 33-year-old man was assaulted at the intersection of Baltimore and Commerce Streets. 

The incident was caught on surveillance camera. 

The victim was treated at an area hospital and told police that two cell phones were taken during the assault.

One suspect was seen wearing a "panda" shirt.

Locals are asked to call 410-366-6341 with information. 

 

