Annapolis Police have identified the victim in the city's first murder of 2017.

Police said George Forrester, 40, of Severn was shot and killed around 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -