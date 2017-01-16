Man shot dead in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man was found shot dead in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis early Monday morning, city police said.

It's the city's first homicide of 2017. Two other homicides have been reported in Anne Arundel County this month.

Police responded to a report of a possible shooting at 3:08 a.m., and located the victim in the area. He was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

