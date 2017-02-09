Man arrested in connection to Safeway stabbing

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:34PM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Union, York
An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged by Anne Arundel police in connection to the Safeway stabbing on January 24.
MTA Police found Darrell Peace near the BWI airport and took him into custody on February 4. He has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment.
An altercation became physical in the Safeway parking lot on Arundel Mills Boulevard on the evening of January 24. Peace is accused of stabbing two juvenile males. Both are alright.