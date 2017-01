ARUNDEL MILLS, MD - Two people were stabbed in the Safeway parking lot across from Arundel Mills Mall Tuesday night.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said it appears they were targeted and there is no threat to the community.