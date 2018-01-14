What to do if you have frozen water pipes

(WMAR) - With the extreme cold coming back our way, people around the state need to be careful when taking care of frozen pipes.

When thawing your pipes, you want to make sure to avoid damaging natural gas pipes and causing a serious safety incident.

NEVER use an open flame, a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heaters, electric heat guns, charcoal stove or other similar devices to thaw pipes. These can damage nearby natural gas pipes or cause a fire.

If you need to thaw out your pipes click here for advice from the American Red Cross on how to safely do it.

If you have safety concerns or smell natural gas, please get to a safe location and contact BGE at 800-685-0123.