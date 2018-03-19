Wintry Mess for the First Day of Spring

BALTIMORE - The first day of spring is tomorrow but another blast of wintry weather is on the way. An area of low pressure will be moving into the Tennessee Valley today, and turning into a coastal system off the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, this will bring the first wave of snow to the region. Another wave of snow comes Wednesday as an area of low pressure passes to our South.

Rain/sleet/snow begins between 5 - 8 am on Tuesday. The wintry mix continues throughout the entire day on Tuesday. Precip will transition to all snow on late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The system doesn't pull out of the area until Wednesday evening.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for many areas through Tuesday 6pm.

Winter storm watches have been posted for Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Melting and mixing are expected on Tuesday. The high March sun angle and warm pavement temperatures will cut the accumulations, especially on the roads. The bulk of the accumulation will happen Tuesday evening into Wednesday when the precipitation will turn to pure snow. While roads will likely be ok on Tuesday, we could see things deteriorate by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

In addition to the wintry weather, winds will be kicking into high gear. Gusts upwards of 30-40 mph are possible by Tuesday afternoon. Wind chill values on Tuesday will only be in the 20s!

