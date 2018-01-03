Winter Storm Watch in effect for portions of Maryland

%INLINE%

Once again another cold day in the books for Maryland as temperatures struggled to make 25 degrees with tons of sunshine. Winds also remain an issue out of the northwest at 10-20 mph providing us with wind chill values back down around zero degrees. A large area of high pressure is responsible for the tranquil and cold conditions as we continue into the 2nd full day of 2018. Expect clear skies overnight and another view of the largest Supermoon above. If you are doing any viewing of the moon or maybe just stepping out for a late night on the town please bundle up with plenty of layers as lows look to drop back down into the single digits and low teens.

Things get interesting Wednesday as high pressure slides east providing us with a slight warm-up above freezing. Yes it's been a while but we will take it especially since colder air looks to be in the near future come the end of the workweek. As high pressure slides east it will open the door for a large coastal storm to our south. Clouds will increase here at home late in the day and winds look to pick up just to our south and across the Eastern Shore by the late evening hours. At that time snow should start to filter into the southern counties with flakes likely to fly in and around the Baltimore area after the dinnertime hours Wednesday. There are still some differences in this forecast since model data continues to flip flop on the track of the low.

Right now models continue to keep the storm off shore by 100 miles giving us more wind and cold. Some solutions continue with a westward jog though giving at some decent accumulations to the eastern and western shore where Winter Storm Watches are now in place. There is time for this to change though so stay tuned.

