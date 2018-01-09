Weather History

This week January 6-9, 22 years ago, dates back to a snow storm many will never forget.

It is known as the Blizzard of 96' and it was one of three storms that hit the Northeast. It left a hefty amount of snow at the beginning of January with snow totals rising over 2 feet, especially from Pennsylvania northward.

The Nor'easter set records at BWI Marshall Airport. 5.8 inches of snow fell on Jan. 7, and 6.7 inches of snow fell on Jan. 8 and on Jan. 9, 4.1 inches of snow fell....totaling 26.6 inches for the storm.

Unfortunately, the Blizzard of 96' caused 150 deaths. Not only was there an abundant amount of snow but there was a significant warm up that led to flooding. The worst damage happened to our neighbors to the north in Pennsylvania. The blizzard and the flooding together cost 1 billion in damages.

After braving some winter weather this week, there is warmer weather on the horizon. Highs will reach the low 60s by Friday accompanied by some much needed rain.

Stay tuned for more winter weather this season!

