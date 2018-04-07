The Balancing Act: Winter v. Spring

BALTIMORE -



What a first week of April it has been across Central Maryland from snow to thunderstorms and everything in between. When we think of April of course we think of Spring. Mother Nature though unfortunately has something else in store.











The active weather pattern continues as a blocking area of high pressure remains over much of Greenland which in turn drives cold air around the polar low over Canada down into the Eastern 2/3rds of the country. Most locations are running 10-20 degrees below average this time of year.







So the question for may is to if the active weather pattern and relentless grip of Winter will ever budge?



Finally we can give you a straight answer of yes. The pattern will change but we do have to get through this weekend and the beginning of next week before we can reap the rewards of much needed Spring warmth.







Of course the big hype in the weather world was to if we would see a huge snowstorm across Central Maryland. This time of year it takes a lot of ingredients to get snow to happen especially since temperatures are usually a lot warmer combined with the high sun angle of April hitting the surface. Most locations so far have received little to no precipitation with the exception of the lower Eastern Shore and mountains of Western Maryland where 1-2" of snow was reported. Conditions were just to warm for snow to happen plus our storm energy was just too far south working in our favor at least for those who hate snow.





Our so called close brush with April snow will continue to sink south this evening bringing in overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s with highs by Sunday in sunshine around 50 degrees. The cold continues into Monday and Tuesday as another weak piece of energy drives in here for a little more rain/snow.







Once that system scoots by the warmth enters in from the south and increases in intensity despite a weak clipper late Thursday into Friday bringing us a huge temperature climb into the weekend ahead. See it took some time and patience to get out of the grip of Winter. Was it all that bad? Really was it?



Now we just need Winter to stay away and Spring to hang around before the big heat of Summer.