SPOT THE STATION: Did you see it?

BALTIMORE - Once again it was another beautiful day across Central Maryland that will translate to a relatively clear and cold night. This gives us the opportunity to look up into the the mysterious sky above for stars, planets, and yes the International Space Station as it flies on by. Can you "Spot The Station"?







Well tonight is your night along with Sunday evening as the Space Station is expected to pass right over Maryland. This evening the station will fly by for 4 mins starting at 8:54pm moving west southwest to northeast in the sky. Viewing conditions look great with just a few fair weather clouds across the area. The next viewing time will be for 6 mins Sunday evening starting at 8:02pm. Once again the Space Station will be flying directly overhead but the view could be impacted by a few more clouds as a weak storm system pulls through the area. Happy hunting, and remember to wave!







Follow Erik Taylor on Twitter @WeatherErik for updates.