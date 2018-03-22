SNOW TOTALS FROM NOR'EASTER #4

A list of snow totals from around the area.

Erik Taylor
11:50 AM, Mar 22, 2018
Courtesy of NWS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy of NWS DC/Baltimore. 

BALTIMORE -

Courtesy of NWS.



What a "Spring" snowstorm for many across Maryland. From the Eastern Shore to the I-95 stretch and mountains of Maryland substantial accumulations were reported. Before this storm we only have received 10.5" of snow at BWI airport with a little over 3" down at Dulles in DC for the 2017-2018 season.  On average most areas in an around the Baltimore metro picked up 5-8" of snow with localized heavier amounts to the north and west. Still this was just enough snow to cause travel problems and even some power outage concerns. Here is a quick list of yesterday's totals around the area. 



Courtesy of NWS DC/Baltimore. 


Anne Arundel County

 
Londontowne     8.8"
Riva            7.5"
Herald Harbor   6.3"
Annapolis       6.3"
Odenton         6.2"
Crofton         6.0"
Pasadena        6.0"
Green Haven     5.8"
Georgetown      5.5"
BWI Airport (Official Reporting Station)   4.7"

 
Baltimore County
 
Parkton              11.3"           
Bentley Springs 11.0"           
Parkton               10.4"            
Brooklandville    8.2"            
Long Green         7.5"            
Glyndon 1 WSW   7.2"            
Reisterstown        7.0"            
Cockeysville          7.0"          
Middle River         6.5"            
Catonsville             4.5" 
White Marsh          4.5"          
Perry Hall                4.5"            
Lansdowne             4.1"           
Perry Hall               4.0"         

  
 
Baltimore City
 
Lochearn 6.5"
Pikesville 6.4"
Pimlico  6.0"
Arbutus   5.5"
 
Carroll County
 
Millers 14.0"
Lineboro 13.3"
Westminster 12.3"
Wagners Mill  11.0"
Winfield  8.5"
Gamber 7.5"
Oakland  7.3"
 
Cecil County
 
Elkton 10.5"
Northeast Heights 8.0"

 
Frederick County

Thurmont 16.5"
Sabillasville  15.0"
Bloomfield 14.9"
Myersville  13.0"
Walkersville  12.0"
New Market 9.0"
Ballenger Creek  8.5"

 
Harford County
 
Norrisville  13.0"
Scarboro  9.0"
Bynum  8.5"
Whiteford  8.0"
Bel Air 7.8"

 
Howard County
 
Oella 7.5"
Columbia  7.0"
Savage  6.5"
Scaggsville  5.5"
 
Kent County
 
Rock Hall 7.2"
Millington 6.9"
 

 

Queens Anne County
 
Stevensville 7.2"
Church Hill 6.7"
Centreville 6.2"

 

