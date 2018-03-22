SNOW TOTALS FROM NOR'EASTER #4

What a "Spring" snowstorm for many across Maryland. From the Eastern Shore to the I-95 stretch and mountains of Maryland substantial accumulations were reported. Before this storm we only have received 10.5" of snow at BWI airport with a little over 3" down at Dulles in DC for the 2017-2018 season. On average most areas in an around the Baltimore metro picked up 5-8" of snow with localized heavier amounts to the north and west. Still this was just enough snow to cause travel problems and even some power outage concerns. Here is a quick list of yesterday's totals around the area.
Anne Arundel County
Londontowne 8.8"
Riva 7.5"
Herald Harbor 6.3"
Annapolis 6.3"
Odenton 6.2"
Crofton 6.0"
Pasadena 6.0"
Green Haven 5.8"
Georgetown 5.5"
BWI Airport (Official Reporting Station) 4.7"
Baltimore County
Parkton 11.3"
Bentley Springs 11.0"
Parkton 10.4"
Brooklandville 8.2"
Long Green 7.5"
Glyndon 1 WSW 7.2"
Reisterstown 7.0"
Cockeysville 7.0"
Middle River 6.5"
Catonsville 4.5"
White Marsh 4.5"
Perry Hall 4.5"
Lansdowne 4.1"
Perry Hall 4.0"
Baltimore City
Lochearn 6.5"
Pikesville 6.4"
Pimlico 6.0"
Arbutus 5.5"
Carroll County
Millers 14.0"
Lineboro 13.3"
Westminster 12.3"
Wagners Mill 11.0"
Winfield 8.5"
Gamber 7.5"
Oakland 7.3"
Cecil County
Elkton 10.5"
Northeast Heights 8.0"
Frederick County
Thurmont 16.5"
Sabillasville 15.0"
Bloomfield 14.9"
Myersville 13.0"
Walkersville 12.0"
New Market 9.0"
Ballenger Creek 8.5"
Harford County
Norrisville 13.0"
Scarboro 9.0"
Bynum 8.5"
Whiteford 8.0"
Bel Air 7.8"
Howard County
Oella 7.5"
Columbia 7.0"
Savage 6.5"
Scaggsville 5.5"
Kent County
Rock Hall 7.2"
Millington 6.9"
Queens Anne County
Stevensville 7.2"
Church Hill 6.7"
Centreville 6.2"