SNOW TOTALS FROM NOR'EASTER #4

Courtesy of NWS.

What a "Spring" snowstorm for many across Maryland. From the Eastern Shore to the I-95 stretch and mountains of Maryland substantial accumulations were reported. Before this storm we only have received 10.5" of snow at BWI airport with a little over 3" down at Dulles in DC for the 2017-2018 season. On average most areas in an around the Baltimore metro picked up 5-8" of snow with localized heavier amounts to the north and west. Still this was just enough snow to cause travel problems and even some power outage concerns. Here is a quick list of yesterday's totals around the area.

Courtesy of NWS DC/Baltimore.



Anne Arundel County